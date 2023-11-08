Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Burn ban in effect in Madison County

Photo provided by the Virginia Department of Forestry
Photo provided by the Virginia Department of Forestry(VDOF)
By Bria Stith
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The wild fire in Madison County has grown to around 3,350 acres as of Wednesday, November 8, and remains 40% contained as crews struggle to get it under control.

The county has a burn ban in effect, meaning you could get hit with a Class 3 misdemeanor and fine if you burn something outdoors.

The burn ban will stay in place until the State of Emergency is lifted by Governor Glenn Youngkin (R).

RELATED:

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Scene along Cedar Hill Road Monday, Oct. 30.
CPD: Officer seriously injured while taking juvenile into custody
Albemarle County Police (FILE)
Albemarle police asking for help with fatal crash investigation

Latest News

(FILE)
Donations pour in for firefighters battling Madison County wildfire
Gwen Basham Baber.
Crews searching for missing Albemarle County woman
(FILE)
Virginia Democrats block Republican control with ‘blue wall’
(FILE)
UVA Health expert concerned researchers aren’t factoring biological sex in treatments