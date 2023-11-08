Burn ban in effect in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The wild fire in Madison County has grown to around 3,350 acres as of Wednesday, November 8, and remains 40% contained as crews struggle to get it under control.
The county has a burn ban in effect, meaning you could get hit with a Class 3 misdemeanor and fine if you burn something outdoors.
The burn ban will stay in place until the State of Emergency is lifted by Governor Glenn Youngkin (R).
