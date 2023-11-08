Briefly warmer before rain chance

Advertise With Us
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After record breaking warmth Tuesday, today will not be as warm. However, still mild for this time of year.

Temperatures spike again Thursday afternoon! Southwest winds ahead of our next cold front arriving Friday. Some rain showers expected Friday. Rainfall amounts are projected to be well under a quarter inch. Enough to dampen forest beds and landscapes temporarily.

Wildfire smoke from nearby fires will be prevalent Thursday.

Dry and cooler for Veterans Day weekend and the start of next week.

Keep checking back here and to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for updates.

Wednesday: Hazy sun. High temperatures of 65 to 70 degrees. Light southeast breeze.

Wednesday night: Mainly clear with lows in the 30s.

Thursday: Areas of smoke. Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind of 5 to 20 mph. Lows in the lower 50s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and cooler with rain showers developing. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 30s as showers exit overnight.

Veterans Day, Saturday: Partly sunny. High 55 to 60 degrees. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and a little cooler. Highs in the 50s. Lows mid 20s to lower 30s.

Monday: Sunny with highs in the 50s. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 60s.

