Big Temperature Swings Continue this Week. Rain Chance Arrives Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Big temperature swings continue this week! A dry cold front has pushed south of the region and will make for a nice, but cooler Wednesday, with highs in the 60s to near 70. Ahead of another cold front, temperatures turn much warmer again Thursday. Breezy south to southwest winds, ahead of the front, will drive up the temperatures and also make for smoky skies from ongoing wildfires and the spread of fire. Hold off on any outdoor burning. Even if your allowed to after 4 PM.

Sharply cooler behind the front for Friday, along with some showers. Currently, less than a quarter inch is expected. We certainly need rain, with the ongoing drought conditions and wildfires.

Veterans Day weekend will feature the return of sunshine, but cooler with highs, below average in the 50s to low 60s.

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows low to mid 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, nice, but cooler. Lighter wind. Highs 65-70. Lows upper 30s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, much warmer and breezy. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows lower 50s.

Friday: Rain showers developing. Highs cooler, in the 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Saturday, Veterans Day: Partly sunny. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.

Sunday: Partly sunny and chilly. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the frosty upper 20s to lower 30s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, cool. Highs mid to upper 50s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.