Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Biden traveling to Illinois to meet with auto workers

By Jon Decker
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Biden is traveling to Belvidere, Illinois on Thursday where he will reach out to auto workers and discuss the historic tentative labor agreements reached between the UAW and the Big 3 automakers.

The trip will serve as a reminder to union workers of the President’s staunch support and commitment to one of his key voting blocs with the 2024 election less than a year away.

Shawn Fain, president of UAW, and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker will also be in attendance as President Biden celebrates the reopening of a Stellantis assembly plant alongside auto workers.

“The President is almost certain to remind autoworkers that he joined the UAW picket line alongside striking workers in Michigan back in late September,” said White House Communications Director Ben LaBolt.

The nearly 45-day strike produced significant pay raises for about 150,000 workers at GM, Ford and Stellantis. Despite siding with the UAW, President Biden has yet to receive the union’s endorsement as he seeks reelection, pushing the message that he’s stood by and delivered for unionized, blue-collar workers.

Fain will address union members at 3 p.m. Wednesday on Facebook Live for an update on contract ratification votes involving 146,000 members at GM, Ford and Stellantis.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Scene along Cedar Hill Road Monday, Oct. 30.
CPD: Officer seriously injured while taking juvenile into custody
Albemarle County Police (FILE)
Albemarle police asking for help with fatal crash investigation

Latest News

Stephen Tyler Bieneman, right, stands outside the federal courthouse, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in...
At trial, man accused of assaulting woman at US research station in Antarctica denies hurting her
A sign covers the broken back window of the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose, Colo.,...
Colorado funeral home stockpiled bodies for 4 years and gave families fake remains, police say
Eight people died in a South Texas car crash Wednesday while police chased a driver suspected...
8 dead in crash after police chased a suspected human smuggler, Texas officials say
The plant fire has caused a shelter-in-place order in the area of Shepherd, Texas, on Wednesday.
Residents sheltered in place for hours after chemical plant explosion in rural Texas injured worker
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin takes part in a press conference Friday in Tel Aviv, Israel.
US launches airstrike on site in Syria in response to attacks by Iranian-backed militias