Warmer for Election Day. Some Temp Swings This Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Warmer temperatures for Election Day and staying above average for early November, until Friday. Ahead of a dry cold front, temperatures warm into the mid 70s to around 80 for Tuesday. Briefly cooler, but nice, Wednesday. Ahead of another cold front, temperatures turn warmer again Thursday. This front will turn us sharply cooler for Friday, along with some showers. Currently, less than a quarter inch is expected. We certainly need rain, with the ongoing drought conditions and wildfires.

See hourly updates on the wildfire smoke plume, from the wildfire in a potion of Shenandoah National Park in western Madison County, on the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app.

Veterans Day weekend will feature the return of sunshine, but cooler with highs, below average in the 50s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, not as chilly. Lows upper 40s to low 50s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, warmer. Highs 75-80. Lows in the 40s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and cooler. Still milder than average. Highs either side of 70. Lows in the 40s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs 75-80. Lows lower 50s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers and cooler. Highs in the 50s. Lows mid 30s to 40.

Saturday: Veterans Day - Mostly sunny, breezy, cool. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows low to mid 30s.

Sunday: Partly sunny and cool. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows low 30s.

Monday: Sun and clouds. cool. Highs low to mid 50s.

