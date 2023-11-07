Advertise With Us
UVA organizations team up to encourage students to literally run to the polls

(Source: Flickr)
By Destini Harris
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Center for Politics teamed up with different organizations across UVA Grounds to encourage students to get out and vote Tuesday, November 7.

The Center says today’s run to the polls was a way to make voting celebratory and community-oriented.

“I think voting is one of the most important things you can do as a citizen, and I think it’s a habit that is good to start when you’re young,” UVA President Jim Ryan said. “Encouraging our students to vote, especially at this age, is a way to try to get them into the habit.”

Khatoine Taylor is the student organizer behind all of this. He’s also an intern at the Center for Politics.

“My big focus here at the university is studies like engagement in the community, just helping, seeing how I can better the Grounds as a whole,” Taylor said.

