UVA hands out donuts, encourages students to vote this Election Day

The University of Virginia Lawn (FILE)
By Destini Harris
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia held a “Do-Nut Forget to Vote” event Tuesday, November 7.

Students were out of classes, but the university says getting up and getting out to vote is important.

As an initiative to get students to the polls, UVA gave out thousands of doughnuts.

“Pretty much we have 9,000 doughnuts. They were baked throughout the night by Carter Mountain Orchard,” Gabriel Melton said.

Doughnuts were handed out at all residence halls and in front of Madison Hall.

