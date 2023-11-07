Temperature roller coaster and one rain chance

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Warmer than usual on this Tuesday. A weak cold front will pass by tonight. Leading to a brief cool down Wednesday.

Southwest winds Thursday will boost highs back to summer-like levels for one more day.

Tracking the next best rain risk arriving Friday. Rainfall amounts will be light. Enough to dampen our dry forest beds and landscapes. No relief from the ongoing drought.

Smoke from the Quaker Run wildfire in western Madison County over portions of Shenandoah National Park will be mainly over Madison, Culpeper and Orange Counties. Wilds will be light and from the west.

Hold off on any outdoor burning. Even if your allowed to after 4 PM.

Trending cooler and dry for the weekend into early next week.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 75 to 80 degrees.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows in the 40s.

Wednesday: Cooler and partly sunny. Highs in the more seasonable 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Thursday: Warmer and partly sunny. Southwest breeze. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows lower 50s.

Friday: Rain showers developing. Highs cooler, in the 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Saturday, Veterans Day: Partly sunny. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.

Sunday: Partly sunny and chilly. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the frosty upper 20s to lower 30s.

Monday: Sunshiny with highs in the upper 50s.

