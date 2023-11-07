Students help out Charlottesville church’s soup kitchen

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Students from the Covenant School were working hard in the soup kitchen Tuesday, November 7, at First Presbyterian Church in Charlottesville.

Third-graders learned about gardening and grew their own vegetables at the start of the school year.

The students used those veggies to make salads, as well as sandwiches, for to-go lunches today.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.