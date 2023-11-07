Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Students help out Charlottesville church’s soup kitchen

Students from the Covenant School were working hard in the soup kitchen Tuesday, November 7, at First Presbyterian Church in Charlottesville.
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Students from the Covenant School were working hard in the soup kitchen Tuesday, November 7, at First Presbyterian Church in Charlottesville.

Third-graders learned about gardening and grew their own vegetables at the start of the school year.

The students used those veggies to make salads, as well as sandwiches, for to-go lunches today.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
Scene along Cedar Hill Road Monday, Oct. 30.
CPD: Officer seriously injured while taking juvenile into custody
Albemarle County Police (FILE)
Albemarle police asking for help with fatal crash investigation
Police on the scene on East Market Street (FILE)
Gordonsville man charged with murder in connection with Charlottesville shooting

Latest News

Moe's Original Barbeque
Moe’s Original Barbeque partnering with UVA Football
(FILE)
Charlottesville area & Monticello AVA receive international award
Henrico police say one victim was a juvenile and the other was an adult.
2 detained, 2 injured in Henrico apartment shooting
Albemarle County Fire Rescue
Albemarle County Fire Rescue issues burn advisory