The return of summer like temperatures

A little needed rain heading our way
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:49 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Election Day is getting off to a rather cloudy start. As a warm front approaches the region, temperatures will gradually warm to near 80 today. Clearing skies and breezy conditions can be expected as well. We’ll cool a little Wednesday, before more summer like conditions Thursday. Meanwhile, an approaching cold front will bring needed showers Friday, followed by a cooling trend into the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Morning clouds, clearing & breezy, High: upper 70s

Tonight: Mostly clear, Low: upper 40s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 60s..Low: upper 40s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s

Friday: Periods of rain, High: mid 50s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 40s

