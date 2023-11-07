Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Retired firefighter helps rescue motorcyclist thrown into lake in crash

A retired firefighter jumped into action to rescue a motorcyclist who was thrown into the water after an accident on a Florida bridge. (WESH, RHONDA MYERS, CNN)
By WESH via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:16 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) - A retired firefighter jumped into action to help rescue a motorcyclist who was thrown into the water after an accident on a Florida bridge.

Retired Seminole County Firefighter Terry Myers was in the right place at the right time Friday. He was home when he got a call from a lieutenant asking if he could get his boat in the water on Lake Jesup to help rescue a motorcyclist thrown off a bridge and into the water.

“It was perfect timing. We beat the fire departments both there by five minutes, just because I was here,” Myers said. “Those split seconds can mean the world. I mean, it means a life.”

When Myers and his wife arrived on scene, firefighters were doing what they could to help the motorcyclist from the bridge above.

“Luckily, the guys on the bridge had already thrown him a floatation device and a rope… It doesn’t always happen that he was so lucky that he didn’t get knocked out going over the bridge. He was able to hold on to the pole until they threw him something,” Myers said.

Myers and firefighters then helped the motorcyclist out of the water in a rescue caught on camera.

“Minutes count big time. It’s a life, you know. In a lot of cases, it is,” Myers said.

The fire department says the motorcyclist was conscious and alert after the accident and complained of a foot injury.

Copyright 2023 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
Scene along Cedar Hill Road Monday, Oct. 30.
CPD: Officer seriously injured while taking juvenile into custody
Albemarle County Police (FILE)
Albemarle police asking for help with fatal crash investigation
Police on the scene on East Market Street (FILE)
Gordonsville man charged with murder in connection with Charlottesville shooting

Latest News

The U.S Supreme Court is seen on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
The Supreme Court hears arguments in a case over a gun law that protects domestic violence victims
FILE - The Treasury Building is viewed in Washington, May 4, 2021. The Treasury Department has...
The US sanctions Mexican Sinaloa cartel members and firms over fentanyl trafficking
FILE - The Meta logo is seen at the Vivatech show in Paris, France, on June 14, 2023. A group...
A Meta contractor saw his own child face sexism on Instagram. Now, he’s testifying before Congress
FILE - Tablets of ibuprofen are arranged for a photograph in New York on Thursday, Nov. 2,...
Drugs aren’t required to be tested in people who are obese. Here’s why that’s a problem
Ava, 2, is in the ICU after accidently shooting herself in the chest.
‘Nobody expects their 2-year-old to be shot’: Little girl hospitalized after finding discarded gun