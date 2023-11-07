Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Report: More Americans are using their 401(k) plans to pay bills

A new report says more Americans are paying bills with their retirement savings.
A new report says more Americans are paying bills with their retirement savings.(Pexels | Pexels)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A growing number of Americans are cracking into their retirement fund nest eggs to help pay bills.

According to a new report from Bank of America, the number of its 401(k) plan participants pulling cash out has increased by 27% since the first quarter of this year.

The number of people pulling cash out is well over 18,000, the highest level in the five quarters the bank has been tracking this data.

The average withdrawal is just over $5,000.

Despite high GDP numbers and low unemployment, Americans are clearly still facing a cash crunch caused by high inflation and rising costs of living.

They’re not only tapping into retirement funds. The same report also found that the share of households newly delinquent on credit cards is at the highest level in a dozen years.

However, Bank of America said it has more than 4 million plan participants, so the number of people dipping into retirement funds is still less than six-tenths of a percent.

The report also found that Gen Z and millennials are ramping up their contributions.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
Scene along Cedar Hill Road Monday, Oct. 30.
CPD: Officer seriously injured while taking juvenile into custody
Albemarle County Police (FILE)
Albemarle police asking for help with fatal crash investigation
Police on the scene on East Market Street (FILE)
Gordonsville man charged with murder in connection with Charlottesville shooting

Latest News

A man with a gun was arrested near the U.S. Capitol Tuesday afternoon, police said.
Man with gun arrested in park near US Capitol
Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., walks to the senate side for lunch with Senate...
Just 10 days before another government shutdown, Congress eyes Ukraine, Israel and border security
Supreme Court hears arguments for case to determine if domestic abusers should have access to...
Supreme Court hears arguments for case to determine if domestic abusers should have access to guns
A mother-daughter duo has turned a 98-year-old Mobil station into an Airbnb.
‘Quiet and relaxing’: 98-year-old gas station transformed into Airbnb getaway
Supreme Court hears arguments for case to determine if domestic abusers should have access to guns