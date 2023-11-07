Moe’s Original Barbeque partnering with UVA Football

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Moe’s Original Barbeque is partnering with Cav Futures and the UVA Football offensive line and tight ends.

Player will be getting free gift cards. They can either come in to eat, or give out to friends.

The restaurant says this opportunity helps build relationships at the university and in the community.

“Just a way to say, ‘Hey, you’re working hard, you’re giving your all.’ And this is us as the community saying, ‘Thank you,” owner Derek Bond said Tuesday, November 7.

This partnership is a part of an NIL, “name, image, and likeness.”

Moe’s says it hopes to expand its partnership with other team at UVA in the future.

