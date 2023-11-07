Foundation raises money for injured Charlottesville officer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Police Benevolent Foundation is raising money for a Charlottesville Officer who want injured in the line of duty.

After an attempt to arrest a suspect went wrong, one Charlottesville Police Department Officer ended up at UVA Hospital and will have a long road to recovery.

The foundation is reaching out to the community for financial help to help Officer Trevis Wood.

The money that is raised will bring Officer Wood and his family one step closer to navigating their bills.

“We don’t want him and his family to worry about any financial burdens that they have while he’s trying to recover,” Michael Wells with Virginia Police Benevolent Foundation said, “This incident happened. It’s something that we get some inherent risk of in our profession that we are aware of.”

Wells says Officer Wood was hurt in a scuffle with a teenager and now does not have much feeling on the left side of his body.

“It’s a tragedy that an officer was injured and it’s a tragedy that this young man made these choices at such a young age to get himself in such trouble,” Wells said, “It’s our duty as brothers in arms to try and help him get better without having to worry about things such as finances.”

All of the proceeds raised will go to Officer Trevis Wood and his family.

The link to donate can be found here.

