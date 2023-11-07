Advertise With Us
Fires damage homes in Lake Monticello neighborhood

Photo by Rescue Squad Chief Eddie Shifflett.
Photo by Rescue Squad Chief Eddie Shifflett.(Eddie Shifflett)
By NBC29
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Two homes are damaged from fires in the Lake Monticello community of Fluvanna County.

The fire chief believes the first one broke out early Monday, November 6, on Axle Tree Road. The flames started in a temporary greenhouse and spread into the attic. The homeowner held the fire in check with a garden hose until crews could arrive.

Investigators say the fire was accidental, and that the home still livable.

The second fire was on Jefferson Drive and was much worse. The people inside escaped uninjured and are being helped out by the Red Cross. The cause of this fire is still under investigation.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

