Decision Virginia 2023

Election Day 2023
Election Day 2023(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginians are heading to the polls this Election Day!

NBC29 is following the following races, and will be updating results as they come in:

Senate:

2nd District:

  • Kathy A. Beery (D)
  • Joshua J. Huffman (L)
  • Mark D. Obenshain (R)

3rd District:

  • Jade D. Harris (D)
  • Christopher T. Head (R)

11th District:

  • Creigh Deeds (D)
  • Philip A. Hamilton (R)

28th District:

  • Jason A. Ford (D)
  • Elizabeth G. Melson (I)
  • Bryce E. Reeves (R)

House:

36th District:

  • Ellen H. Campbell (R)
  • Randall K. Wolf (D)

53rd District:

  • Timothy P. Griffin (R)
  • Samuel R. Soghor (D)

55th District:

  • Steve D. Harvey (R)
  • Amy J. Laufer (D)

59th District:

  • H. F. “Buddy” Fowler, Jr. (R)
  • Rachel A. Levy (D)

62nd District:

  • Nick J. Freitas (R)
  • Sara H. Ratcliffe (D)

Charlottesville:

City Council (3 Seats):

  • Natalie E. Oschrin
  • Michael Payne
  • Lloyd Snook

School Board (4 Seats):

  • Amanda Burns
  • Shymora Cooper
  • Christopher Meyer
  • Nicole Richardson

Albemarle County:

Supervisors - Rivanna District:

  • T. J. Fadeley
  • Bea LaPisto Kirtley

Supervisors - White Hall District:

  • Ann Mallek
  • Bradley Rykal

School Board - At Large:

  • Meg Bryce
  • Allison Spillman

School Board - White Hall District:

  • Rebecca Ann Berlin
  • Joann McDermid

Augusta County:

Commissioner of Revenue:

  • George Price
  • Tracy Pyles, Jr.

Treasurer:

  • David Bourne
  • Jacqueline Nash

Culpeper County:

Sheriff:

  • Timothy Chilton
  • Scott Jenkins
  • Joseph Watson

Fluvanna County:

Treasurer:

  • Bryan Moeller
  • Deborah Rittenhouse

Nelson County:

Sheriff:

  • Mark Embrey
  • David Hill

Orange County:

Commonwealth’s Attorney:

  • S. Page Higginbotham III
  • Diana Wheeler O’Connell

Sheriff:

  • Stephen M. LaLuna
  • Jason C. Smith

