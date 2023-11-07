Decision Virginia 2023

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginians are heading to the polls this Election Day!

NBC29 is following the following races, and will be updating results as they come in:

Senate :

2nd District:

Kathy A. Beery (D)

Joshua J. Huffman (L)

Mark D. Obenshain (R)

3rd District:

Jade D. Harris (D)

Christopher T. Head (R)

11th District:

Creigh Deeds (D)

Philip A. Hamilton (R)

28th District:

Jason A. Ford (D)

Elizabeth G. Melson (I)

Bryce E. Reeves (R)

House :

36th District:

Ellen H. Campbell (R)

Randall K. Wolf (D)

53rd District:

Timothy P. Griffin (R)

Samuel R. Soghor (D)

55th District:

Steve D. Harvey (R)

Amy J. Laufer (D)

59th District:

H. F. “Buddy” Fowler, Jr. (R)

Rachel A. Levy (D)

62nd District:

Nick J. Freitas (R)

Sara H. Ratcliffe (D)

Charlottesville :

City Council (3 Seats):

Natalie E. Oschrin

Michael Payne

Lloyd Snook

School Board (4 Seats):

Amanda Burns

Shymora Cooper

Christopher Meyer

Nicole Richardson

Albemarle County :

Supervisors - Rivanna District:

T. J. Fadeley

Bea LaPisto Kirtley

Supervisors - White Hall District:

Ann Mallek

Bradley Rykal

School Board - At Large:

Meg Bryce

Allison Spillman

School Board - White Hall District:

Rebecca Ann Berlin

Joann McDermid

Augusta County :

Commissioner of Revenue:

George Price

Tracy Pyles, Jr.

Treasurer:

David Bourne

Jacqueline Nash

Culpeper County :

Sheriff:

Timothy Chilton

Scott Jenkins

Joseph Watson

Fluvanna County :

Treasurer:

Bryan Moeller

Deborah Rittenhouse

Nelson County :

Sheriff:

Mark Embrey

David Hill

Orange County :

Commonwealth’s Attorney:

S. Page Higginbotham III

Diana Wheeler O’Connell

Sheriff:

Stephen M. LaLuna

Jason C. Smith

