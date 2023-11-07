Decision Virginia 2023
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginians are heading to the polls this Election Day!
NBC29 is following the following races, and will be updating results as they come in:
Senate:
2nd District:
- Kathy A. Beery (D)
- Joshua J. Huffman (L)
- Mark D. Obenshain (R)
3rd District:
- Jade D. Harris (D)
- Christopher T. Head (R)
11th District:
- Creigh Deeds (D)
- Philip A. Hamilton (R)
28th District:
- Jason A. Ford (D)
- Elizabeth G. Melson (I)
- Bryce E. Reeves (R)
House:
36th District:
- Ellen H. Campbell (R)
- Randall K. Wolf (D)
53rd District:
- Timothy P. Griffin (R)
- Samuel R. Soghor (D)
55th District:
- Steve D. Harvey (R)
- Amy J. Laufer (D)
59th District:
- H. F. “Buddy” Fowler, Jr. (R)
- Rachel A. Levy (D)
62nd District:
- Nick J. Freitas (R)
- Sara H. Ratcliffe (D)
Charlottesville:
City Council (3 Seats):
- Natalie E. Oschrin
- Michael Payne
- Lloyd Snook
School Board (4 Seats):
- Amanda Burns
- Shymora Cooper
- Christopher Meyer
- Nicole Richardson
Albemarle County:
Supervisors - Rivanna District:
- T. J. Fadeley
- Bea LaPisto Kirtley
Supervisors - White Hall District:
- Ann Mallek
- Bradley Rykal
School Board - At Large:
- Meg Bryce
- Allison Spillman
School Board - White Hall District:
- Rebecca Ann Berlin
- Joann McDermid
Augusta County:
Commissioner of Revenue:
- George Price
- Tracy Pyles, Jr.
Treasurer:
- David Bourne
- Jacqueline Nash
Culpeper County:
Sheriff:
- Timothy Chilton
- Scott Jenkins
- Joseph Watson
Fluvanna County:
Treasurer:
- Bryan Moeller
- Deborah Rittenhouse
Nelson County:
Sheriff:
- Mark Embrey
- David Hill
Orange County:
Commonwealth’s Attorney:
- S. Page Higginbotham III
- Diana Wheeler O’Connell
Sheriff:
- Stephen M. LaLuna
- Jason C. Smith
