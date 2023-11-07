Charlottesville City Council buys floodplain land next to Rivanna Trail

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Monday, November 6th, Charlottesville City Council passed a resolution to purchase floodplain land next to the Rivanna Trail for $5.6 million from developer Wendell Wood.

It’s the same area that was proposed to be the site of 245 new apartments. The city turned down the previous apartment complex proposal because it said it’s a “environmentally sensitive area.”

“We do need housing, but not there,” City Councilor Juandiego Wade said.

At the meeting, Councilor Michael Payne expressed the possibilities the land could have for the community.

“Is there a way to get to what other cities have in terms of having a river arts district or river walk district that has public amenities, public facilities and becomes a defining feature in public space within the community?,” Payne said.

Councilor Brian Pinkston shared similar sentiments.

“I don’t always suggest we spend $6 million on a piece of property but I think this is one that’s worth for the whole community that we need to do this as an investment,” Pinkston said.

The almost twenty-four acres of land is mostly undeveloped. City Council says those who already have leases on the land will not be affected.

“$5.9 million is the price tag, it’s for the entire site and includes a single family home, that home is occupied under a lease, that lease will continue and Rivanna River Company will continue to exist on their lease as well,” City Manager Sam Sanders said.

Sanders said at the meeting that City Council is unsure what the land will be turned into. The public will have a say in the matter.

“We do intend to engage in a robust public engagement process,” Sanders said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.