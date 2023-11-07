Charlottesville area & Monticello AVA receive international award

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville area and the Monticello American Viticultural Area won Wine Region of the Year from Wine Enthusiast.

The Charlottesville area and the Monticello AVA went up against five regions around the world for best win region.

According to Wine Enthusiast, Monticello AVA won due to its impacts on consumers and trade in the wine space and trend setting.

"Now the hard work starts, right? Because this is now the basis, this is the standard. The standard 10-20 years ago was to

Stephen Barnard, President of Monticello AVA: now the hard work starts, right? Because this is now the basis, this is the standard,” President of Monticello AVA Stephen Barnard said, “I think we keep doing what we’re doing. We keep being collaborative, we keep being experimental, we keep being transparent.”

Barnard says the wine region’s young age helps them by allowing for creativity and experimentation.

“People aren’t afraid to push the boundaries and push the limits. Consumers are embracing different trends, different styles of wines, which allows you to experiment,” Barnard said.

This international win will uplift more aspects than just wine in the region but put a spotlight on Virginia too.

“The benefits are far reaching for hotels, hospitality, restaurants, breweries, and cideries,” Barnard said.

The winners of the Wine Enthusiast’s 2023 Wine Star Awards will be recognized at Wine Enthusiast’s Gala in February 2024.

