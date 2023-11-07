Advertise With Us
Blue Ridge School's Darius Stafford named Falcon Club Player of the Week

Blue Ridge School running back Darius Stafford is the Falcon Club Player of the Week.
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
SAINT GEORGE, Va. (WVIR) - Blue Ridge School running back Darius Stafford is the Falcon Club Player of the Week.

The Culpeper native has been unstoppable the last three games for Blue Ridge. He had two touchdowns in Blue Ridge’s big upset over Norfolk Academy, then followed it up with four touchdowns against Fork Union.

This past week, Stafford had two more scores against Fredericksburg Christian.

Eight of his 22 touchdowns this season have come in Blue Ridge’s last three games.

Stafford is averaging 10 yards per carry, but he is more than a runner: He has three receiving touchdowns, two more scores on kick returns, and even plays cornerback on defense.

Stafford’s performance this season has helped the Barons finish with a 7-2 regular season record.

Blue Ridge will host Atlantic Shores this weekend in the playoffs.

