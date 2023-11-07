Advertise With Us
Albemarle County Fire Rescue issues burn advisory

Albemarle County community members are being asked to wait for safer burning days.
By Bria Stith
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County community members are being asked to wait for safer burning days.

Starting Tuesday, November 7 Albemarle County Fire Rescue has issued a county-wide burn advisory.

ACFR says the decision was made following the increased drought conditions in the area and the potential effects from the wildfire burning in Madison County.

“It’s not saying you can’t burn, it’s just saying if you have to or if you’re going to, take extra precautions,” Emily Pelliccia with ACFR said.

ACFR says what they’re most concerned about is anyone burning yard debris.

“It can be smaller scale, but under the right conditions it can get out of control,” Pelliccia said.

Dry weather, fallen leaves, and high winds all contribute to their worry.

Pelliccia says the burn advisory will stay in place until weather conditions change dramatically.

Tips and information about burning safely can be found here.

