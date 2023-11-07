Advertise With Us
3 die from carbon monoxide poisoning after generator left running while sleeping

Three people died from carbon monoxide poisoning earlier this week in Missouri. (Source: KCTV)
By Nydja Hood and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - Authorities in Missouri say three people died earlier this week from carbon monoxide poisoning.

According to the Kansas City Fire Department, it all started from a power generator running inside a home early Monday morning.

Two men and a teenage boy were found dead inside the home. They were identified as 42-year-old Alex Solsa Silvia, 34-year-old Santos Ortiz-Acosta, and 14-year-old Elvin Romero.

Fire chief Michael Hopkins said since the victims were sleeping, they likely didn’t notice symptoms like nausea, dizziness or shortness of breath that would indicate they were overexposed to carbon monoxide.

He urged others not to make the same mistake.

“You’re playing a dangerous game if you’re running any sort of gas-powered engine indoors or in a confined space,” Hopkins said. “If you’re already sleeping and being exposed to high dose carbon monoxide, you’re just not going to wake up.”

According to Hopkins, power generators should be operated outdoors or in a well-ventilated area.

Fire officials said they typically see a rise in carbon monoxide calls this time of year as people turn on their furnaces and burners to heat their homes.

“If you’re going to use your stove for heat, which we do not recommend, but if you are, make sure it’s ventilated and then make sure it’s completely off when you’re done using it,” Hopkins said.

