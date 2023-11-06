Advertise With Us
Wildfire causes Big Meadows Lodge to close for season

Shenandoah National Park (FILE)
Shenandoah National Park (FILE)
By NBC29
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SHENANDOAH NATIONAL PARK, Va. (WVIR) - Shenandoah National Park released a statement Monday, November 6 stating that Big Meadows Lodge, including restaurants and retail outlets are closed for the season.

Shenandoah National Park says this is due to a power outage caused by a slow-moving wildfire outside of the park.

According to the statement, Skyland Resort and Lewis Mountain Cabins are still open and fully operational at this time.

More information about alerts in effect can be found here.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

