Wildfire causes Big Meadows Lodge to close for season

SHENANDOAH NATIONAL PARK, Va. (WVIR) - Shenandoah National Park released a statement Monday, November 6 stating that Big Meadows Lodge, including restaurants and retail outlets are closed for the season.

Shenandoah National Park says this is due to a power outage caused by a slow-moving wildfire outside of the park.

According to the statement, Skyland Resort and Lewis Mountain Cabins are still open and fully operational at this time.

