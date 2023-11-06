Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police are investigating an incident that occurred on Sunday, November 5.

Just after 5 p.m., Virginia State Police were notified of an individual threatening to take his own life and that he was possibly at the I-64 Rest Area in Albemarle County.

After 7:30 p.m., a deceased male was located in the woods at the Rest Area.

The incident remains under investigation.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.