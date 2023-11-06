UVA Center for Politics weighs in on latest presidential poll

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A New York Times/Siena College poll shows former-President Donald Trump leads President Joe Biden in five of the six battleground states.

However, UVA Center for Politics says it is a little early to jump to election conclusions.

The says Biden is behind in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania. Wisconsin is the only state where he is ahead.

Now, the question is; How much can we rely on these poll predictions?

“I would take polls that were taken a year ahead of the election time with a bit of a grain of salt,” J. Miles Coleman said Monday, November 6. “I think by this time next year, I think people will see the election as more of a choice between Trump and Biden as opposed to just a referendum on Biden.”

Right now, the poll says Biden is losing support with Black and Hispanic voters.

Coleman says that doesn’t mean people should count him out.

“Perfect example, after the 2010 midterms: Obama was looking like he was in a very tough position, but he comes back and is reelected. So I think, it definitely is not a result that the Democrats want to see. But the good news for them is that there’s time,” Coleman said.

The poll says around 6% of voters in those battleground starts would switch to Biden if Trump is convicted.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.