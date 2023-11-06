Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Tractor-Trailer fire shuts down I-81, VSP says

VDOT says a tractor-trailer fire on I-81 is causing delays and lane closures on I-81.
VDOT says a tractor-trailer fire on I-81 is causing delays and lane closures on I-81.(VDOT)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police say all lanes on Interstate 81 are closed, and the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says southbound traffic is being detoured off of Exit 257.

The Virginia State Police (VSP) say they responded to a tractor-trailer fire on northbound Interstate 81 at mile marker 251. According to the VSP, a tractor-trailer was heading north on I-81 when it suffered a mechanical problem that caused it to catch fire.

VDOT says traffic backups are around 4 miles, and the VSP says both sides of the interstate have been closed for precaution.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured, according to the VSP.

VDOT says traffic heading south is being detoured off of Exit 257, and northbound traffic will detour off Exit 251.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for more information.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
Scene along Cedar Hill Road Monday, Oct. 30.
CPD: Officer seriously injured while taking juvenile into custody
Albemarle County Police (FILE)
Albemarle police asking for help with fatal crash investigation
Police on the scene on East Market Street (FILE)
Gordonsville man charged with murder in connection with Charlottesville shooting
(FILE)
Charlottesville Police investigating shooting on E Market Street

Latest News

The Veterans Day Parade celebrates every person who served, regardless of their branch or what...
Harrisonburg honors veterans with annual parade
Candidates are on their last leg of the campaign trail before election day.
Candidates host campaign rally urging people to vote
Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
The mechanic shop's staff were up bright and early to prepare a hot meal of pancakes, bacon and...
Rittenhouse Auto Service treats military veterans to breakfast