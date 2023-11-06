Temperature swings this week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Slightly cooler this afternoon than over the weekend. A brief spike in temperature for Tuesday.

A weak weather disturbance passes by with a drop in temperature Wednesday.

Southernly breezes ahead of a cold front Thursday will boost temperatures back to well above average levels.

Some rain showers arrive Friday. Rain amounts don’t appear to be soaking.

Much cooler air Friday and into the weekend.

Smoke from ongoing wildfires in a portion of Shenandoah National Park of western Madison County will stay mainly north of Route 33 as a light southerly breeze stirs. Strong winds are not expected.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

Monday night: Not as chilly. Low 45 to 50 degrees.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 80 degrees. Lows in the 40s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and cooler. High 70 degrees. Lows in the 40s.

Thursday: Partly sunny and warmer. High 80 degrees. Lows lower 50s.

Friday: Rain showers. Highs in the 50s. Lows mid 30s to 40 degrees.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

