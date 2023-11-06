Still a sellers’ market, Charlottesville Area Association of Realtors says

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Area Association of Realtors has released its 2023 Third Quarter Report.

It’s still a sellers’ market, according to the report, but buyers can still have the power.

CAAR says the housing market is sluggish right now, and for two reasons; high interest rates, and not enough homes on the market.

“The market is still strong, and we still need inventory. Those prices are taking some people out of the market,” CAAR President S. Lisa Herndon said Monday, November 6.

CAAR says fewer people purchased a home in our part of the commonwealth compared to this time last year: There was a 19% drop in sales.

Herndon says prices in the region aren’t going down anytime soon.

“The median sale price for our region is around about $440,000,” the president said. “The main thing that’s impacting this market is the interest rates, which are now around 7.63%.”

Herndon says if you can afford to buy a home, then shop the rates later.

“There are buyers who are now just sitting on the side,” she said. “It’s becoming more challenging for lenders to approve some buyers, because they don’t want to take on the additional risk.”

