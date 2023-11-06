Seasonable Monday Start

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Heading into the new work and school week, expect variable temperatures. We start Monday off more seasonable in the low to mid 60′s with a mix of sun and clouds. On to the middle of the week, we’ll see milder to warm temperatures in the 70′s, with our warmest day being Thursday. Keeping an eye out for a chance to touch 80 degrees, the warmth does not last though. Grab the jackets as we end the week. A cold front will bring a chance for a few showers on Friday and chillier temperatures in the mid to upper 50′s into the weekend. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and chilly. Lows in the mid 30′s to low 40′s.

Monday: Nice with sun and clouds. Highs in the low to mid 60′s. lows around 50.

Tuesday: Warmer and sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70′s. Lows in the upper 40′s.

Wednesday: Milder. Highs around 70. Lows around 50.

Thursday: Warm and sunny. Highs around 80. Lows in the low 50′s.

Friday: Cool showers. Highs around 60.

Veterans Day: Sunny and cooler. Highs around 60.

Sunday: Chilly. Highs in the mid 50′s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.