Massive brush fire still growing in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Despite major efforts, a massive brush fire in Madison County continues to grow.

Firefighters are struggling to gain ground in the dry conditions, and some people are being asked to evacuate the area.

The fire has engulfed thousands of acres. State officials announced Monday, November 6, that it may take weeks to contain.

“We can expect that we’re going to be here for at least two weeks just because of the scale of this fire has reached,” Quaker Run Fire Public Information Officer Cory Swift said.

Madison County EMS and Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Virginia Department of Forestry, say they issued a voluntary evacuation order for people living north of 681 Finks Hollow Lane.

“About 18 in total that we deem possibly at-risk,” Emergency Management Coordinator Gavin Helme said.

VDOF says there are multiple challenges with the Quaker Fun Wildfire: First, the steep and rocky terrain.

“That’s posed a challenge for firefighters not just going in and traversing that terrain to carve in the fire lines, but also as far as getting our resources in their previous fire lines and providing water,” Swift said.

The weather is another challenge: “Conditions have also been very conducive for wildfire,” Swift added. “Been extremely dry, little-to-no rain, and it’s also been very windy and sunny.”

Local and out-of-town firefighters are working endlessly to contain the blaze.

“It’s a small community that we’ve got going on right now, and many hands make the job a little bit easier,” Helme said.

Anyone who would like to donate items to crews battling the fire should reach out to Madison County Social Services or Madison County EMS.

