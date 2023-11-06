Madison County releases statement about wildfire

MADISON COUNTY Va. (WVIR) - The Madison County Board of Supervisors released a statement November 5, advising all citizens to refrain from any outdoor burning.

Madison County says they need all their firefighting resources available to focus on the active Quaker Run Wildfire and to not be pulled away to handle an outdoor burn.

More up-to-date information about the wildfire can be found here.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.