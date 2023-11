CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Jim Price Hyundai is now under new ownership in a new location.

It is now owned by Flow Automotive.

The dealership moved from its location on Seminole Trail in Albemarle County to Richmond Road on Pantops.

Flow now has 15 franchises in the Charlottesville-Albemarle area.

