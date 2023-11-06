Advertise With Us
Jefferson-Madison Regional Library reducing fines for food bank donations

Jefferson Madison Regional Library (FILE)
Jefferson Madison Regional Library (FILE)(WVIR)
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is helping out food banks, while also tackling book fines.

“This is our 6th Annual Food Drive. We’ve done it for, you know, six years now, and one of the things we wanted to do was give back to the community,” JMRL Circulation Services Manager Brittany Eversberg said Monday, November 6.

You can drop off any non-perishable food item - like canned foods or a box of pasta - at any JMRL branch. In return, the library will reduce book fines by $1 per each donated item.

Hygiene products are also being accepted.

All donations will go towards either the Blue Ride Area Food Bank or the Louisa County Resource Council.

The trade off is available until Saturday, Nov. 18.

JMRL says the most-needed items are:

  • Boxed mac & cheese
  • Beans, canned or dried
  • Spaghetti sauce
  • Canned tuna and chicken
  • Soap, toothbrushes, and feminine products
  • Paper products
  • Cereal
  • Canned fruit or veggies
  • Canned soups, stews and chili
  • Peanut or almond butter
  • Pasta and rice
  • Baby food, formula, and diapers

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

