Jefferson-Madison Regional Library reducing fines for food bank donations

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is helping out food banks, while also tackling book fines.

“This is our 6th Annual Food Drive. We’ve done it for, you know, six years now, and one of the things we wanted to do was give back to the community,” JMRL Circulation Services Manager Brittany Eversberg said Monday, November 6.

You can drop off any non-perishable food item - like canned foods or a box of pasta - at any JMRL branch. In return, the library will reduce book fines by $1 per each donated item.

Hygiene products are also being accepted.

All donations will go towards either the Blue Ride Area Food Bank or the Louisa County Resource Council.

The trade off is available until Saturday, Nov. 18.

JMRL says the most-needed items are:

Boxed mac & cheese

Beans, canned or dried

Spaghetti sauce

Canned tuna and chicken

Soap, toothbrushes, and feminine products

Paper products

Cereal

Canned fruit or veggies

Canned soups, stews and chili

Peanut or almond butter

Pasta and rice

Baby food, formula, and diapers

