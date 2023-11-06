Housing Advisory Group meets to discuss affordability

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Housing Advisory Group met Monday, November 6 to discuss affordability worries in the city.

The group met to help advise City Council about the developmental code.

It’s asking Council to consider two new zoning districts that are planned to limit development rights in the areas that are designated as sensitive communities.

“This is to make sure that we did have an anti-displacement policy built into this and built into zoning code somewhere,” Phil d’Oronzio with the Housing Advisory Committee said.

Also on the Housing Advisory Group agenda was reviewing the policy of the zoning proposal.

