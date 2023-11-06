Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Housing Advisory Group meets to discuss affordability

Charlottesville City Hall
Charlottesville City Hall(wvir)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Housing Advisory Group met Monday, November 6 to discuss affordability worries in the city.

The group met to help advise City Council about the developmental code.

It’s asking Council to consider two new zoning districts that are planned to limit development rights in the areas that are designated as sensitive communities.

“This is to make sure that we did have an anti-displacement policy built into this and built into zoning code somewhere,” Phil d’Oronzio with the Housing Advisory Committee said.

Also on the Housing Advisory Group agenda was reviewing the policy of the zoning proposal.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
Scene along Cedar Hill Road Monday, Oct. 30.
CPD: Officer seriously injured while taking juvenile into custody
Albemarle County Police (FILE)
Albemarle police asking for help with fatal crash investigation
Police on the scene on East Market Street (FILE)
Gordonsville man charged with murder in connection with Charlottesville shooting

Latest News

Crews from the Virginia Department of Forestry and partner agencies meet for a morning...
Massive brush fire still growing in Madison County
(FILE)
BRITE Bus offers free rides to polls on Election Day
Bennett’s Village can now start to get the ball rolling on their project in Charlottesville,...
Nonprofit receives grant from the Perry Foundation
University of Virginia Center for Politics
UVA Center for Politics weighs in on latest presidential poll