Harrisonburg honors veterans with annual parade.

The Veterans Day Parade celebrates every person who served, regardless of their branch or what they did.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 8:24 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Crowds gathered in Downtown Harrisonburg for the city’s annual Veteran’s Day parade.

The Veterans Day Parade honors local war veterans. For veterans in the parade like Purple Heart Recipient Harold Smith, sharing their achievements brings them joy.

“I got the combat infantry badge — that means I have a shot out by the enemy,” said Smith, “I got a Purple Heart, which says the enemy hit what they’re shooting at, but I survived; I’m still above the grass and having a good time with my buddies.”

Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance organizes the parade every year. The event celebrates every person who served, regardless of their branch or what they did.

“A parade is the least we can do to show our appreciation for veterans,” said Andrea Dono, executive director for the Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance, “To have the community come out and to show their support in whatever way that they can is important, but the parade is a great way to bring everyone together in one place.”

Veterans whose tours involved events like the Vietnam War said they were treated poorly when preparing for service and when returning. However, they see a difference in reception whenever Veterans Day comes.

“People in the look up to the veterans now, and you know, people buy your free meals; you get all kind of goodies on the Veterans Day,” said Smith, “That’s coming around, people’s attitudes changed. It’s good that people thank us now and look up to us, rather than the way it was in ‘68 and ‘69.”

Participation for the event was free. Organizers said they are proud to have the Veterans Day Parade.

