The drought continues, and the warmth fades

Needed rain on the horizon
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The work and school day is getting off to a chilly start. We’ll see partly sunny skies and pleasant temperatures today. An approaching warm front will warm conditions into the upper 70s for Election Day. Overall, much of the week will feature above normal temperatures. A cold front is expected to bring showers to the region Friday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & pleasant, High: mid 60s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: upper 40s

Tuesday: Morning clouds, clearing & breezy, High: upper 70s...Low: around 50

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: around 50

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Periods of rain, High: mid 50s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: around 60...Low: mid 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s

