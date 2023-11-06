BRITE Bus offers free rides to polls on Election Day

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - If you or someone you know is looking for a ride to the polls, BRITE Bus has you covered.

It offers free rides on November 7 for Election Day, excluding Afton Express.

There are routes in Staunton, Augusta, and Waynesboro to get you to voting locations.

“We’re grateful to have been able to provide free rides on Election Day for the past few years to help eliminate some of those barriers caused by not being able to access the polls,” Transit Planner Devon Thompson said.

More information on routes can be found here.

