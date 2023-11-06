Albemarle County teachers gather to learn new skills

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Monticello High School hosted a division-wide professional development day.

Albemarle County Public Schools’ staff were offered more than 350 classes to learn from.

More than 1,000 teachers gathered to bring new ideas to their classrooms.

“We’ve just finished the first quarter, so they’ve learned a lot about who their students are and what their students’ needs might be. They can pick sessions that they feel are relevant to them to change their practice in the classroom,” Megan Wood with ACPS said, “We have sessions on grading practices for the secondary teachers. We have a lot of sessions on reading and the science of reading for elementary school teachers.”

Topics ranged from academics to classroom management.

“I help educators increase their academic toolbox,” CEO of Purpose Pushers LLC Jahkari Taylor said, “My goal is to help teachers develop confidence and competence so that they can do what they want to do, which is move the academic needle to help every child feel that they can achieve their potential.”

Mira Weaber is a kindergarten teacher at Woodbrook Elementary School who attended Taylor’s session.

“One that I’m taking back to my classroom is being relational with my students and finding ways to connect with them, not only on the academic side, but also in their everyday lives,” Weaber said.

