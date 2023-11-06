Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Albemarle County teachers gather to learn new skills

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Monticello High School hosted a division-wide professional development day.

Albemarle County Public Schools’ staff were offered more than 350 classes to learn from.

More than 1,000 teachers gathered to bring new ideas to their classrooms.

“We’ve just finished the first quarter, so they’ve learned a lot about who their students are and what their students’ needs might be. They can pick sessions that they feel are relevant to them to change their practice in the classroom,” Megan Wood with ACPS said, “We have sessions on grading practices for the secondary teachers. We have a lot of sessions on reading and the science of reading for elementary school teachers.”

Topics ranged from academics to classroom management.

“I help educators increase their academic toolbox,” CEO of Purpose Pushers LLC Jahkari Taylor said, “My goal is to help teachers develop confidence and competence so that they can do what they want to do, which is move the academic needle to help every child feel that they can achieve their potential.”

Mira Weaber is a kindergarten teacher at Woodbrook Elementary School who attended Taylor’s session.

“One that I’m taking back to my classroom is being relational with my students and finding ways to connect with them, not only on the academic side, but also in their everyday lives,” Weaber said.

Mira Weaber-Teacher at Woodbrook Elementary: “one that I’m taking back to my classroom is being relational with my students and finding ways to connect with them not only on the academic side, but also in their everyday lives.”

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
Scene along Cedar Hill Road Monday, Oct. 30.
CPD: Officer seriously injured while taking juvenile into custody
Albemarle County Police (FILE)
Albemarle police asking for help with fatal crash investigation
Police on the scene on East Market Street (FILE)
Gordonsville man charged with murder in connection with Charlottesville shooting

Latest News

University of Virginia Center for Politics
UVA Center for Politics weighs in on latest presidential poll
(FILE)
Still a sellers’ market, Charlottesville Area Association of Realtors says
Shenandoah National Park (FILE)
Wildfire causes Big Meadows Lodge to close for season
Jefferson Madison Regional Library (FILE)
Jefferson-Madison Regional Library reducing fines for food bank donations