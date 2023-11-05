VHSL football playoff pairings released
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sunday afternoon the VHSL high school football playoff pairings were released. First round playoff games are Friday night at the higher seed.
Class 5
7-seed Godwin at 2-seed Louisa
Class 3
6-seed Monticello at 3-seed Spotswood
5-seed William Monroe at 4-seed Armstrong/Kennedy
8-seed Fluvanna at 1-seed Liberty Christian
8-seed Goochland at 1-seed Thomas Jefferson
Class 2
7-seed Madison County at 2-seed Riverheads
6-seed Clarke County at 3-seed Buckingham County
5-seed Fort Defiance at 4-seed Strasburg
8-seed Stuarts Draft at 1-seed Central-Woodstock
