VHSL football playoff pairings released

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sunday afternoon the VHSL high school football playoff pairings were released. First round playoff games are Friday night at the higher seed.

Class 5

7-seed Godwin at 2-seed Louisa

Class 3

6-seed Monticello at 3-seed Spotswood

5-seed William Monroe at 4-seed Armstrong/Kennedy

8-seed Fluvanna at 1-seed Liberty Christian

8-seed Goochland at 1-seed Thomas Jefferson

Class 2

7-seed Madison County at 2-seed Riverheads

6-seed Clarke County at 3-seed Buckingham County

5-seed Fort Defiance at 4-seed Strasburg

8-seed Stuarts Draft at 1-seed Central-Woodstock

