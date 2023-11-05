Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

VHSL football playoff pairings released

Fluvanna is in the playoffs
Fluvanna is in the playoffs(WVIR)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sunday afternoon the VHSL high school football playoff pairings were released. First round playoff games are Friday night at the higher seed.

Class 5

7-seed Godwin at 2-seed Louisa

Class 3

6-seed Monticello at 3-seed Spotswood

5-seed William Monroe at 4-seed Armstrong/Kennedy

8-seed Fluvanna at 1-seed Liberty Christian

8-seed Goochland at 1-seed Thomas Jefferson

Class 2

7-seed Madison County at 2-seed Riverheads

6-seed Clarke County at 3-seed Buckingham County

5-seed Fort Defiance at 4-seed Strasburg

8-seed Stuarts Draft at 1-seed Central-Woodstock

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
Scene along Cedar Hill Road Monday, Oct. 30.
CPD: Officer seriously injured while taking juvenile into custody
James Robert Allen
UVA abduction suspect in custody
Police on the scene on East Market Street (FILE)
Gordonsville man charged with murder in connection with Charlottesville shooting
Albemarle County Police (FILE)
Albemarle police asking for help with fatal crash investigation

Latest News

UVA loses to Georgia Tech
UVA Football falls to Georgia Tech 45-17
Western Albemarle falls to Albemarle
Friday Night Fury, high school football highlights, Nov. 3rd
UVA Women’s Basketball Team takes on Maryland Eastern Shore Nov. 8
Leon Bond III
UVA’s Leon Bond primed for breakout season