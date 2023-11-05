Tracking wildfire smoke, warmer temperatures and next rain risk

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Areas of smoke from ongoing wildfires. Most of the smoke is from the Quaker Run fire in western Madison County in portions of Shenandoah National Park.

Northwest winds this afternoon will cause smoke to drift south and east. Many areas across central Virginia will again smell smoke this afternoon and evening. Winds go near calm overnight and that will allow smoke to dissipate.

A more southerly to southeasterly wind on Monday will keep most of the smoke over areas north of Route 33.

A warmer and dry outlook until Friday.

The next cold front arrives by late week with some rainfall.

Sunday: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Sunday night: Mainly clear and cooling to the mid 30s to 40 degrees.

Monday: Partly sunny and a little cooler. Highs in the 60s. Lows milder, in the mid 40s to 50 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows mid 40s to 50 degrees.

Thursday: The warmest day of the week. Highs near 80 degrees under a partly sunny sky. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

Friday: Cloudy with rain showers. Highs cooler, in the upper 50s. Lows near 40 degrees.

Saturday: Partly sunny. High 55 to 60 degrees.

