Three female suspects arrested for robbery and abduction

By NBC29
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Police are investigating a robbery and abduction that occurred on Ridge Street Sunday, November 5.

Charlottesville Police say the three women suspects and a male and female victim knew each other.

No serious injuries were reported.

The suspects were arrested by the Pantops area and charges are pending.

