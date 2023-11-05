Three female suspects arrested for robbery and abduction
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Police are investigating a robbery and abduction that occurred on Ridge Street Sunday, November 5.
Charlottesville Police say the three women suspects and a male and female victim knew each other.
No serious injuries were reported.
The suspects were arrested by the Pantops area and charges are pending.
