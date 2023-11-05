Out-of-State college students allowed to vote in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to the Virginia Department of Elections, college students are allowed to vote in Virginia, even if it’s not their home state.

With more than half a million college students in Virginia, their vote could play a major role at the polls.

The Virginia Department of Elections says college dorms can be used as proof of where you live in order to vote in Virginia.

“If young people go to college, they can choose to vote either where they’re going to college, or whether their so-called permanent address and that can be out of state,” Carah Ong Whaley from Center for Politics said.

Khatoine Taylor is a second year at the University of Virginia.

He says that students being able to have a voice here is great for democracy.

“I think it’s very crucial that out-of-state students are able to vote in Virginia,” Khatoine said, “They offer a fresh perspective.”

Albemarle County says that is a popular option.

“We get lots of students who vote with us, our university precinct is one of our largest precincts in the county and get the largest turnout,” Albemarle County General Registrar Lauren Eddie said, “We do caution some students to make sure that this won’t interfere with financial aid things if you are declaring this as your address now.”

UVA is doing its part to make sure students have the chance to vote in whichever locality they prefer.

“Students don’t have class [on Election Day] so they could drive home and vote as well,” Whaley said, “Generally, when I’m talking to students about voting, I try to encourage them to vote, wherever they feel the most connected to the community.”

