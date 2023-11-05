Advertise With Us
Nonprofit receives grant from the Perry Foundation

By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Bennett’s Village can now start to get the ball rolling on their project in Charlottesville, thanks to a grant from the Perry Foundation.

The Perry Foundation gave Bennett’s Village a $100 matching grant.

This money will help the nonprofit to build a multi-generational, all-abilities play space in Pen Park.

Once the match is met, Bennett’s Village will have raised half-a-million dollars.

“This is the most exciting news. Because once this grant is fulfilled, we will have met the half-a-million-dollar budget needed to break ground in 2024 and start phase one of Bennett’s Village,” Bennett’s Village Board Member Samantha Strong said.

Phase one of Bennett’s Village will include an all-accessible treehouse.

