More Mild Days Ahead

By Dominique Smith
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The week starts off quite nicely with several mild days ahead. We’ll see 70′s and upper 60′s, and a we’ll get pretty close to 80 on Thursday. The mild weather doesn’t last all week though. A cold front will move through Friday bringing a few chances for showers and cooler temperatures in the low and mid 60′s. Rain amounts remain unimpressive at less than half an inch. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Clouds increase. Lows in the upper 30′s to mid 40′s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the low 70′s. Lows in the upper 30′s.

Monday: Nice and sunny. Highs in the upper 60′s. Lows around 50.

Tuesday: Warmer and sunny. Highs in the mid 70′s. Lows around 50.

Wednesday: Pleasant. Highs in the low 70′s. Lows around 50.

Thursday: Warmer and sunny. Highs in the upper 70′s.

Friday: Chance for a few showers and cooler. Hight in the mid 60′s.

Veterans Day: Sunny and even cooler. Highs around 60.

