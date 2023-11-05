Advertise With Us
Charlottesville nonprofit gives back to its donors

City of Promise Charlottesville
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville nonprofit organization is helping its donors with taxes through its Neighborhood Assistance Act Tax Program.

City of Promise is dedicated to making an impact on generational poverty through full-family child-center initiatives.

The organization was given over $110,000 in tax credits that it will be redispersing to donors.

“It is a little bit of an added incentive. If you’re in a position where you can make a little bit bigger donation because we have these credits to disperse to you. We think it’s a way to make those dollars go further to a lot of these great organizations, ours included, who are trying to do community-based work,” Price Thomas with City of Promise said.

City of Promise will be matching qualifying donations, at least $500, with up to 65% in tax credits.

