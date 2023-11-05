Advertise With Us
Charlottesville City Schools cracks down on mobile and personal devices

(FILE)
(FILE)(Kate Robinson)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Schools have been operating under a new cellphone policy since the start of the school year.

All cellphones and personal devices are off and put away right when students arrive at school.

“We just really want students to be able to focus on their learning, focus on building relationships with each other and with their teachers,” CCS Chief Academic Officer Katina Otey said, “Our students are going really well with having their phones off and away in the classrooms. That’s going pretty well. Not so great in the hallways, the cafeterias, and bathrooms. We still have work to do there.”

Otey says the response from families has been positive.

“We’ve heard from students and parents that kids are really more engaged with their learning and with each other,” Otey said.

CCS had also been cracking down on personal devices that are causing distractions.

“When earbuds are seen, we’re asking them to put those off and away as well. We know that text messages can come on Apple Watches, so off and away,” Otey said.

Otey says the policy is not supposed to be a punishment, but rather a tool to keep students engaged in classrooms.

“The whole goal of what we’re trying to do [is] to make sure our students are healthy, learning, and ready for society,” Otey said.

According to Otey, there have even been discussions about implementing a magnetic pouch system in some school if further improvements are needed.

