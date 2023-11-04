Reports of smoke in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue released a statement Saturday, November 4 in regards of reports of smoke and the heavy smell of smoke throughout the county.

ACFR says these occurrences are a result of large fires that have been burning in neighboring counties.

Albemarle County residents are advised by ACFR to exercise caution, particularly those with respiratory issues or sensitivities to smoke.

