Pancakes for Parkinson’s returns for the 20th year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Ahead of the UVA football game on Saturday, November 4 fans stopped by the South Lawn on the Grounds for a sweet treat thanks to the 2023 Pancakes for Parkinson’s.

Pancakes for Parkinson’s is a fundraiser that helps people with Parkinson’s all over the world and has returned to UVA Grounds for the 20th year.

“They are really a generation that’s advocating for another generation,” Maci Hanson with the Michael J. Fox Foundation said, “It’s really powerful to see what they can do with their purpose.”

“You just bring the whole UVA and Charlottesville community together, eat some free pancakes, enjoy some music, and fundraise for such an important cause,” Pancakes for Parkinson’s Co-Char Kate Chandler said.

While enjoying free pancakes, attendees learned about organizations that help Parkinson’s patients.

Before leaving, many gave a donation to support the cause.

Since its start in 2003, the pancake fundraiser has helped to contribute nearly $1 million to the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

“The Michael J. Fox Foundation is a research organization that is raising money and awareness for Parkinson’s disease research.” Hanson said.

Not only does the event help fund research to find a cure, but also helps those with Parkinson’s in Charlottesville.

“We are a local nonprofit where we focus on exercise support, education, and socialization for those with Parkinson’s disease,” Sarah Lincoln with Parkinson’s Activity Resource Center said, “We are a facility specifically designed for people with Parkinson’s disease. We also host a support group once a month for people with Parkinson’s as well as their care partners.”

More than 6 million people worldwide are living with Parkinson’s disease.

Even organizations hope to be a part of the change to bring that number down to zero.

“It is a community effort and it’s community fundraising and the more communities that come together, the more that we are able to drive for our mission and really hope to find a cure one day,” Hanson said.

