More UVA students implement AI

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With artificial intelligence being a hot top, a University of Virginia professor gave a speech about the good and bad that comes with using AI in the classroom.

Professor Andrew Pennock works to help integrate the use of AI teaching to produce higher learning outcomes.

He says students are using it to be creative, write emails, generate pictures, and so much more.

His speech how AI can be a great learning tool when it is used in the right ways.

“Paradoxically, AI has the ability for students to learn a lot more this year than they learned in the previous year, because of its ability to tutor students,” Professor Pennock said, But also, it can cause our students to learn a lot less, because it they’re using AI to bypass our learning techniques that we’re using in th classroom, then they just won’t learn at all.”

Professor Pennock says last March 40% of students at UVA were using AI and that number is growing.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.