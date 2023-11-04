Montpelier Hunt Races boosts Orange County’s economy

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Montpelier Hunt Races came back bigger than ever Saturday, November 4.

Dating back to 1934, the Montpelier Hunt Races have become one of the largest events in Orange County.

“The economic impact that this race had is probably in the millions of dollars for Orange County and we’re awfully proud of that,” Chairman of Montpelier’s Steeplechase and Equestrian Foundation David Purdue said, “People have come from all over. I know we have horses from probably half a dozen states coming here today.”

With new faces comes new dollars being spend in Orange County businesses.

For some Montpelier Hunt Races is a reason to come back to Orange County.

“We have people who this is a homecoming of sorts that come back to see family and friends year after year, and for others this is just their annual pilgrimage to watch the hunt races,” Julie Perry with Orange County Economic Development and Tourism said, “It’s an iconic Orange County event, really an iconic central Virgina event.

Perry says hotels, restaurants, wineries, and other historic sites and attractions all see an uptick in visitors.

“This event is a race for the people,” Perry said, “At its heart just a great day in the Virgina countryside with horses, kids, pretty hats, and happy people.”

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.