Milder Ahead for “Fall Back” Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Milder temperatures ahead and pleasant for this “Fall Back” Weekend. High pressure drifting off the coast will make for some milder temperatures this weekend. Afternoon highs ranging from the upper 60s to around 70 Saturday. Upper 60s to low 70s on Sunday.

Don’t forget, Sunday morning marks the time change, as we “Fall Back” 1 hour, as Standard Time resumes.

The next cold front arrives next Tuesday but looks to pass through dry. Warmer next Thursday, ahead of another front, which may bring a few showers, before cooler temperatures return next Friday.

Tonight: Mostly clear, not as cold. Lows upper 20s to mid 30s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs 65 - 70. Low 35 to 40.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, seasonable. Highs mid to upper 60s. Low 45 to 50.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, mild. Highs low 70s. Lows mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, nice. Highs upper 60s to around 70. Lows upper 40s to low 50s.

Thursday: Variable clouds, warm, showers possible. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows upper 40s.

Friday: Partly sunny, cooler. Highs upper 50s to low 60s.

